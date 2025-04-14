Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s senior trio Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker and Mo Salah played key roles in the 2-1 win over West Ham United.

Arne Slot heaped praise on his senior trio for stepping up and moving Liverpool closer to Premier League glory.

The Reds now need only six points from as many games to be crowned champions after a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at Anfield. It proved to be a nervy afternoon but Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Alisson Becker played chief roles.

Van Dijk, the Reds’ captain, headed home an 89th-minute winner just three minutes after being involved in Andy Robertson’s own goal which put the Hammers on level terms. Liverpool had opened the scoring in the 18th minute, with Salah - fresh off signing a new two-year contract - setting up Luis Diaz’s intervention.

Slot’s men did ride their luck throughout the encounter and were indebted to Alisson. Returning to the starting XI after missing the past two games because of concussion protocol, he had several top-class saves either side of the interval. Slot hailed the Brazil international’s performance as his best of the season.

Van Dijk, Salah and Alisson were part of the Liverpool team that won the Premier League five years ago. And head coach Slot admitted he has hoped that big-hitting triumvirate to come to the fore when required.

Slot’s verdict

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Dutchman said: “Very important. It would not be completely fair to only talk about them but I think as a manager, what you're looking for is always the ones that have achieved already a lot of things in their careers, that they step up in the most important moments of the season. I think it is always in the end of the season [where] moments are getting bigger and bigger, and today all three of them showed up – not only these three but you're asking me about these three – in big moments. Alisson probably had his best game of the season today and Virgil scored the header that got us three points. And Mo was, again, very important in the first goal and he was really lively in the first half, so I saw the Mo Salah again from most parts of the season.”

Will Virgil van Dijk sign a new Liverpool contract this week?

Salah’s new contract was rejoiced by Liverpool fans. The winger recorded his 55th goal contribution of the season when engineering Diaz’s strike. Van Dijk is expected to be the next to commit his future to the Reds by penning a deal until 2027.

The centre-back admitted there could be news this week but Slot was tight-lipped. He insisted Liverpool’s focus is on facing Leicester City on Sunday 20 April at the King Power Stadium.

Slot added: “I think he means let's see what next week means when we play Leicester City because that is, at this moment of time, by far the most important thing this club is looking at. Two more wins. I think the first 32 games have shown us how difficult it is – not only for us but for every team in the Premier League – to win a game of football. So, the competition has never been as strong as it is this season. T

“That's what makes it so hard to win a game of football. Everybody can say, 'You have to win two.' We still have to win two, so we should be completely focused on that and if in the meantime a contract extension or whatever happens – but my full focus is on Leicester and, I'm sure, Virgil's as well. “