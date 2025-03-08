Arne Slot has discussed the strength of his goalkeepers ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Southampton.

Arne Slot heaped praise on the strength of Liverpool’s goalkeeping department.

Alisson Becker continues to earn rave reviews after his performance in the Reds’ 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg. The Brazil international made nine saves throughout the encounter - with Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel called it one of the best goalkeeper displays he ever witnessed.

Alisson has been undisputed No.1 since his arrival from AS Roma in the summer of 2018. He’s been a key player as Liverpool claimed the Champions League and Premier League - and is on track to earn a second top-flight winners’ medal this season.

But in the summer, the Reds have Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving from Valencia. Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher was called the best No.2 in the world by former manager Jurgen Klopp. The Republic of Ireland international has been in between the posts to help Liverpool win two Carabao Cups at Wembley. In addition, third-choice Viteslav Jaros is highly rated and won the Austrian double at Sturm Graz last season. Jaros has played only twice this term and will be omitted from the match-day squad for today’s clash against Southampton.

What’s been said

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Slot was asked if signing Mamardashvili would be good for competition. The Reds head coach replied: “Yes or no, because he has great competition with Caoimhin Kelleher now as well so if that is what drives him then maybe it helps him to have such a good number two behind him. But I don’t think he needs that, he is just a top professional like all the boys here.

“They know what it means to wear this shirt, you have to bring top performances otherwise you can't play for this club. You always know if you are here, if you are a midfielder, attacker, defender or goalkeeper if you don’t do well there is someone else who can do the job for you. If it is Caoimh or Vitos Jaros, who is a very talented goalkeeper as well, so goalkeeper-wise we are in a good place.”

‘I'm hoping the stadium is already filled half an hour before kick-off’

Liverpool have the chance to move 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a victory over Southampton. The Reds are heavy favourites to put the Saints, bottom of the division and doomed for relegation, to the sword.

However, Slot has warned against complacency and has urged supporters to fill up Anfield half-an-hour before kick-off to build an atmosphere. He added: “ I have to convince my players that we play three finals and I am hoping – and that is why every time I come up with the word final - that I influence our fans so they understand how important they are going to be tomorrow.

“I hope they will not come into the stadium five minutes before the kick-off, I'm hoping the stadium is already filled half an hour before kick-off so these players get the reward for what they did in Paris for working so hard. They have great songs: sometimes when I look at social media I see these songs they do for Lucho, Virgil or Macca and they are really creative with these songs. Let's hear them tomorrow – although I am in the stands (serving a touchline ban).”