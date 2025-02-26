Liverpool are 13 points above Arsenal in the Premier League title race after a 2-0 win over Newcastle United.

Liverpool have taken another monumental step towards winning the Premier League title.

The Reds displayed all of their class and quality to sweep aside Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield. Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring in the first half before Alexis Mac Allister doubled the advantage after half-time. It was a dominant display for Arne Slot’s side against a Magpies outfit who are chasing Champions League qualification.

And to make things even better, Arsenal slipped up for a second game in a row. After a 1-0 loss against West Ham United last weekend, the Gunners were held to a 0-0 draw at Nottingham Forest. Mikel Arteta’s side lacked a cutting edge yet again to lose more ground on Liverpool. Arne Slot’s troops are now 13 points clear at the summit of the table with 10 matches left to play.

It is no wonder why everyone - bar Slot and Liverpool dressing room - believe that title No.20 is heading to the Anfield trophy cabinet. There will be gargantuan celebrations if, or perhaps it should be when, Liverpool are officially crowned champions. Supporters will not want to have plans on that day - or the following day for that matter - and they’ll be looking when the exact date could be.

In that case, we have to forecast that Arsenal will not drop any more points.. They have a game in hand on the Reds and, should they win, the gap will be cut to 10 points. That comes on Sunday 16 March when the Gunners face Chelsea before Liverpool play the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United at Wembley.

Then if both outfits go on an unblemished run of form, it will mean that mathematically if could be Slot’s side’s fourth-last fixture of the campaign when they have the opportunity to seal the silverware. Liverpool travel to Chelsea on Saturday 3 May (although the game may be moved for broadcast) and that could be the day the title race is put to rest.

If the Reds triumphant in their next six matches and then win at Chelsea then there is no chance Liverpool can be caught should Arsenal do the same. That would mean that the Gunners travel to Anfield the following weekend knowing the title race is over - and would give Slot’s troops a guard of honour.