Liverpool injury news on Ibrahima Konate after the 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Arne Slot has provided an injury update on Ibrahima Konate after Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal.

The Premier League champions battled to a 1-0 victory over last season’s runners-up. Dominik Szoboszlai’s sublime 83rd-minute free-kick settled a largely cagey affair at Anfield but the Reds deserved all three points.

The only disappointment for Liverpool, the sole team remaining with a perfect record in the league so far this season, was that Konate was forced off injured in the second half. The centre-back had delivered an immense performance beforehand to quell Arsenal’s attack.

Liverpool are in pursuit of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi before the summer transfer window shuts tomorrow. Slot was asked if Konate’s injury will accelerate the need to sign another centre-back. However, the Reds head coach claimed that Konate has suffered only cramp rather than a serious issue.

What’s been said

Speaking to Sky Sports, Slot said: "It's not a way of asking it. I could only not take one player into the game so I had to leave one out and that was a centre back. I think we were quite well in terms of centre backs. I think it was only cramp so I don't think it was an injury. We have to find out in the upcoming games."

Slot then told reporters during his post-match press conference: “He thinks it’s cramp. I have no reason to doubt him although sometimes players talk about scan, we make a scan and it’s more than that. Jeremie Frimpong wasn’t too happy, like some pundits and journalists when I took him out against Bournemouth because he thought he only felt a little bit but has already been out for 2-3 weeks now.

“So let’s wait and see. On a positive note, Joe Gomez, what a 15 minutes! I had to make one difficult choice today because I had to leave one player out of the squad with only Jeremie Frimpong being injured and I only have to make one difficult decision who I cannot take in the squad and the good thing was it is a centre-back, Giovanni Leoni so we are perfectly placed in that position.”

Wirtz injury update

Florian Wirtz also had to be replaced in the closing stages after receiving treatment. The club-record £100 million signing was very much suffering from cramp in various places, according to Slot.

The Liverpool boss said: “It wasn’t an injury. It was a welcome to the Premier League. After 85 minutes, I don’t think he knew he could have cramp in so many different places and that’s what happened. That is welcome to the Premier League, welcome playing in this intensity against an Arsenal that can play really intense as well.

“That is if you bring in very good players, so talented but from different leagues and young… 22 for him, 23 for Hugo. It’s normal if you are not 27 you maybe need to make a step towards the Premier League and that’s what these two are doing and, in the meantime, we have nine points in games where we picked up five points last season. That is only a positive but we can do better. The positive is some people thought we were too open against Bournemouth but you can’t say we weren’t too open today.”