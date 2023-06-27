Arsenal defender makes Anfield ‘pressure’ admission following 2-2 draw last season

“Pressure, pressure” That’s how Rob Holding described his experience during his side’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the back-end of last season at Anfield.

The Arsenal defender was discussing the hardest away-day and toughest fanbase to play in front of during a podcast, naming the famed ground as his answer. It was a game in which the away side had full control of as they took a first-half two-goal lead thanks to a goal each from Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

However, a moment of madness from the infamously hot-headed Granit Xhaka rallied the home crowd - which was a mistake that cost the Gunners dearyl. A confrontation between Xhaka and Trent Alexander-Arnold awoke the previously deflated Anfield faithful as both players received a yellow card just before half-time.

That moment saw Liverpool rediscover their energy and belief and Mohamed Salah netted just minutes later before half-time to set up a thrilling second-half. Jurgen Klopp’s side eventully drew level thanks to Roberto Firmino’s late equaliser and that experience is what Holding considers to be one of, if not, his toughest away-day.

Speaking on JAXXON’s podcast, he revealed “We were 2-0 up and suddenly there was an action and their crowd just got lifted and got aggressive and you could see it boost their players.

“Their players then look a bit taller, run a bit faster so it is a tough, tough place to go and take all three points and we should have to be fair. The Kop just sucks the ball into the back of the net it’s like this energy, like pressure, pressure and then it breaks through.”

That game was later seen as the first moment in which Mikel Arteta’s side first began to feel the pressure of a title race with Manchester City. They then went onto draw at home with Southampton whilst also letting a two-goal lead slip against West Ham away before then losing out to City at the Etihad Stadium.