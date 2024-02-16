Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has revealed his current Premier League top-five players - which did include one Liverpool star.

The former Chelsea and Napoli midfielder was recently included for Arsenal's win over Liverpool in the Premier League earlier this month, in what was just his fifth start in the league, as Mikel Arteta's side fought their way back into the title race alongside Manchester City.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to JD Football, Jorginho was quizzed over his opinion on the best five players in the league right now. He agreed on the choices of the first three from the two interviewers, concluding that Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne were guaranteed in the five-man shortlist alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, but there was no room for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

When asked for two more, Jorginho replied, 'Tough one, hey?' before then revealing, "Rodri? Could be. But I will go for [Bukayo] Saka. There are so many, but, actually, I think I'll put Reece James." The two then questioned the decision, saying 'We didn't expect that' while the Italian responded, "Believe me!"

He was then asked about the quality of the right-backs in the league, Jorginho was asked if he considered James better than the Liverpool right-back, to which he said, "They're a bit different, but if I should choose for my team then I would choose Reece, I just think he is more complete on everything but Trent has these passes and shots which are unbelievable."