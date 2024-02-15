Neves, 19, is one of the most adored young talents in Portugal and he is hoping to follow in the footsteps of a long line of midfielders to emerge from Benfica in recent years. Enzo Fernandez, Axel Witsel, Renato Sanches, Nemanja Matic and Ramires are just some of the stars to emerge, and Neves could be next.

Back in November, it was reported that Liverpool had sent scouts to watch Neves face Sporting in a huge Liga Portugal clash. And they were joined by the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal who also had scouts at the game, according to 90min. The game in question was a late 2-1 comeback victory which saw Neves net in the 94th minute, before teammate Casper Tengstedt secured all three points in the 97th. As per Fabrizio Romano, the midfielder has now revealed that he has no promises about staying in Portugal next season. “Staying at Benfica next year? I can’t promise anything for next season. My wish at the moment is to stay at Benfica and then we will see, you never know”. While it's clear he has one eye on the future, the club have him locked down to a deal until 2028 meaning there are under no pressure to sell him and removing from that deal would certainly not be cheap.