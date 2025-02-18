Aston Villa team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool.

Aston Villa have confirmed that Boubacar Kamara will be absent for their clash against Liverpool.

The midfielder was forced off in Unai Emery’s side’s 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town last weekend. Reports have suggested that Kamara will spend at least two weeks on the treatment table. In addition, Leon Bailey, who was absent for the Ipswich stalemate, requires a late fitness check. In addition, versatile defender Ezri Konsa and right-back Matty Cash are also close to being available and will be assessed as to whether they can face the Reds at Villa Park tomorrow night.

Former Everton midfield pair Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley are out, though along with, Pau Torres. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, manager Emery said: “Kamara is out, Bailey is close to being with us again. I don’t know tomorrow, he’s a doubt.

“Cash as well is close to being with us, Konsa as well is close to being with us. We trained this morning but, until tomorrow morning, I’m not going to decide exactly how much they are ready to play or not or to be with us.”

‘Best team in Europe’

Liverpool have the chance to stretch 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a victory over Villa. The Midlands side were one of last season’s surprise packages and finished fourth to qualify for the Champions League.

While Villa have impressed in Europe’s elite club competition, automatically reaching the last 16 after the league phase, their domestic form has taken a hit. Emery’s troops are ninth in the table, five points below the current Champions League places, and have a battle on their hands if they are to earn a spot in the tournament again.

Emery believes that Villa are preparing to face the best team in Europe. He added: "For me as a coach it is a big challenge, a challenge to how we can collectively set our game plan against them. It’s the most difficult match we are going to play for the last weeks and months.

"Liverpool are the best team in the Premier League and Europe. Our challenge is to how we face them and respond with our qualities and how we play at this level. We are excited and hopefully we can share our excited moments with our fans at Villa Park.

‘Slotted in’

“We have to try to impose our gameplan, to dominate with our structure tactically and collectively, then trying to use our skilled players as well to get difference on the field against them in the duels and collectively. We will have to compete adapting of them, because of course tomorrow Liverpool, they are going to demand [from] us a lot about everything, tactically and individually.

“I appreciate a very high performance they are getting this year, more than the last two years when I arrived here. Of course, with Klopp they did fantastic, but this year with Slot they are even doing better. For me as a coach, it’s really a big challenge tomorrow, great challenge to try to be motivated, how we can collectively set our gameplan against them. It is the most difficult match we are going to play for the last weeks and months.”