Liverpool transfer news as Harvey Elliott’s future remains precarious on summer transfer deadline day.

A Premier League rival are monitoring Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, reports suggest.

According to The Times, Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder ahead of a potential swoop on summer transfer deadline day.

Elliott finds himself down the pecking order at Anfield and was an unused substitute in yesterday’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal. The 22-year-old did not make a single start en route to Liverpool winning the Premier League last season.

In addition, he finds himself out of favour to £100 million record signing Florian Wirtz in his favoured No.10 position, while Mo Salah is the undisputed first choice on the right wing.

Elliott is highly rated by Liverpool and is a boyhood fan. However, he has suggested that he’d be open to leaving the Reds. Elliott was voted Player of the Tournament as England won the Under-21 European Championships earlier this summer. Speaking during the tournament, the former Fulham man admitted he did not want to be ‘wasting years’ of his career.

What Harvey Elliott has said on his future

Elliott said: “I don’t really want to be wasting years of my career because it’s a short career. You don’t know what’s going to happen. I need to reflect. I want to improve and be the best possible version of myself. If that’s to go somewhere else, then it’s a decision I’m going to have to make.”

Elliott has remained in a bit-part role during the early stages of the 2025-26 season. He’s been on the bench for all four games and only came on in the late stages of two matches. He has been linked with a move to German side RB Leipzig after the sale of Xavi Simons to Tottenham Hotspur. A price tag of £50 million has been mooted. However, The Athletic suggests that Elliott could join Villa on loan once Alexander Isak signs from Newcastle United in a £125 million deal.

A potential exit for Elliott may divide opinion among Liverpool fans and pundits alike. After a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup last season, ex-Reds striker Neil Mellor posted on X: “Great to see this lad back starting and influencing games. A special talent”

Elliott told to leave Liverpool

However, former Liverpool and Chelsea winger Joe Cole has suggested that Elliott should depart Liverpool to play regularly. Speaking on The Dressing Room podcast, Cole said: ‘He hasn’t played enough football.

‘He’s gone there [Liverpool], he’s 22 now. He’s got personality on the pitch. Jurgen Klopp, when he left, said one of the regrets he had at Liverpool was he didn’t play this kid enough So he’s in this situation where he’s won Player of the Tournament, he’s scored five goals from midfield. Some of the best players in the world have won that award and he looked at home, he looked like a leader, he scored some great goals.

“He’s got a decision to make. He hasn’t broken into the Liverpool team regularly, he’s 22… you can see it in him, he was getting emotional after one of the games when he did the interview for us on the TV (Channel 4).

“What I took from that was that he was so happy that he’s playing and being the man. I thought I saw it in his mind that he’s made up his mind. Even if Liverpool say: ‘We want you to stay’ unless he’s saying: ‘I need to start every single game’, which they can’t offer him, he has to leave.”