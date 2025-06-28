Andrew Robertson, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott of Liverpool celebrate with the Premier League trophy, as Liverpool are crowned the Champions of the Premier League for the 2024/25 Season, following during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s most versatile players is being linked with a departure from the club this summer

Liverpool have had a frankly-remarkable summer transfer window so far but a time will come when the Reds need to start balancing the books.

A record £116m agreement for Florian Wirtz along with another £70m spent bringing Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong to the club mean the Reds will need to sell a few players to remain on the right side of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Nat Phillips have left on permanent deals, in agreements that could total up to £31m. Jarell Quansah is also on the verge of moving to Bayer Leverkusen for around £35m.

More exits could be on the way with Darwin Nunez expected to depart amid interest from Serie A champions Napoli and clubs in the Saudi Pro League. Harvey Elliott could be another player on the move this summer as he has not been a regular starter under Arne Slot.

Harvey Elliott linked with Wolves and Brighton

Elliott has been linked with a move to other Premier League clubs. It was recently reported that Brighton and Hove Albion were among the frontrunners for the England Under-21 star.

The Seagulls are reportedly willing to break their club transfer record to sign Elliott while Wolves have also been linked as they look to replace Matheus Cunha following his £62.5m move to Manchester United.

At the time of writing, Elliott had scored five goals in six games at the Under-21 Euros - including the opener after just five minutes into the final against Germany.

Speaking about his future, Elliott did concede earlier this month, he said: “It's just a situation that me and the team on my behalf have to have a conversation about, because I'm coming to an age now where I'm 22, I'm going to be 23 next season, and I don't really want to be wasting years of my career, because it's a short career.

“I just want to improve and be the best possible version of myself and the best player I can be. If that's to go somewhere else, then it's a decision I'm going to have to make and I just need to see what happens.”

£40m exit for Harvey Elliott would be a mistake

While £40m for Elliott would be good business for Liverpool, it could come back to bite them. His performances at the Under-21 Euros highlight the quality he possesses and he has proven to be an effective substitute for Arne Slot since the Dutchman’s move to Merseyside. He has also been described as a “real asset”.

The arrival of Wirtz could make it tougher for Elliott but he is still relatively young and as a boyhood Liverpool fan, his first hope would likely be to remain at Anfield. He scored five goals and provided three assists in a bit-part role last season.

One of those goals was a late winner over Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes - highlighting his ability to step up on the big occasion. Despite his age, he has already won several trophies with the Reds and that winning experience can be invaluable.

His versatility also cannot be underestimated. If Liverpool do decide to sell him, inserting a buyback clause into the agreement is an absolute must.

Former Liverpool player Joe Cole said of him recently: "I love the kid, he plays football the right way. I am excited for his future. He has done a great job for Liverpool, but if he decides to move on, there are levels to move on again. That passion, he can show every week.

"Anyone outside the top six he comfortably walks into, and then two years on that level he comes back to Liverpool's level and competes.

"He started as a young man at Fulham but his learning has been spread out. Teams from all over Europe will be looking for Harvey Elliott's agent's number."