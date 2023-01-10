Liverpool transfer news and rumours after being linked with Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

Atalanta director Tony D’Amico has acknowledged Liverpool’s interest in Teun Koopmeiners - but is keen on keeping the midfielder at the club.

That’s led to the Reds being linked with a move for Koopmeiners in the January transfer window. Football Italia reported that Atalanta have slapped a price tag of €40 million on the Holland international’s head. And with the Serie A outfit hoping to qualify for next season’s Champions League, D’Amico has insisted Koppmeiners won’t be departing this month.

He told Sky Sports Italia: “There is nothing, surely we are flattered by the interest because it means that we have strong players, but Koopmeiners is an Atalanta player and will remain so.”

Background

Koopmeiners joined Atalanta for €12 million in August 2021. This season, he’s been a key player and started 16 of their 17 Serie A fixtures - in which he’s recorded five goals and two assists. What’s more, Koopmeiners has been capped 15 times for Holland. He featured in every game at the 2022 World Cup as Louis van Gaal’s troops were eliminated by the winners Argentina on penalties in the quarter-finals.

