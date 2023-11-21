Liverpool could have an interesting opportunity ahead of them.

Barcelona could come knocking on Liverpool's door in January as they scour the market for an emergency replacement for one of their injured stars. This isn't the first time the Catalonians have had their eye on a Reds player, but this move could benefit all involved if it comes to fruition.

Gavi, one of the world's most exciting young players, has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for the rest of the season, leaving Barca scrambling to bring in a back-up midfielder in the new year. Now, according to SPORT, the LaLiga giants are considering a move for Liverpool's Thiago, as he reportedly meets the club's requirements.

Xavi is very familiar with Thiago and believes he would 'be an immediate performance signing' with little time needed for him to adapt to the team.

Guido Rodríguez and Jorginho are also on the radar but their club positions are more complex than Thiago, who has not played for the Reds at all this season due to injury. The 32-year-old is also out of contract next summer, which means Barca can strike a much cheaper deal if they decide to move for him in the winter window.

The report claims that Liverpool 'will not put obstacles in the way' of a January exit for Thiago, due to the commitment he has shown the club since signing from Bayern Munich in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of his player, and described him as 'outstanding' last year, but his time with the club has been ticking down. During the summer window, Liverpool established their stance on Thiago's future, which seems to now lie away from Anfield. Reports of Saudi Arabian interest floated around the Spaniard but no move materialised.