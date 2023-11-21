Xabi Alonso has led Bayer Leverkusen to the joint best start in Bundesliga history.

Xabi Alonso is quickly establishing himself as one of the most sought after young managers in world football and the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all believed to be keeping a watchful eye on their former player who is now making waves as Bayer Leverkusen head coach.

During his playing days, Alonso was classed as one of the best midfielders of his generation and he achieved hero status at all three of the interested clubs, along with Real Sociedad where he made his debut in 2000.

The two-time Champions League winner also enjoyed a dominant career on the international stage which saw him lift two European Championships and one World Cup.

After coaching spells at Real Madrid’s youth team and Real Soceidad’s B team, Alonso landed his first major gig in management with German giants Bayer Leverkusen and he has successfully translated his playing expertise onto his players.

Alonso inherited a struggling Leverkusen side sat second bottom in the table when he arrived in October 2022, but was quickly able to guide them up the league table as his team finished sixth, whilst reaching a Europa League semi-final.

The Spainard’s achievements in such a short space of time prompted speculation of him being a future Liverpool manager after Jurgen Klopp, while his achievements this season have only fuelled further speculation of a blockbuster European move.

So far this term, Bayer Leverkusen find themselves top of the table with 10 wins and one draw from their opening 11 games - equalling Pep Guardiola’s record for the best ever start to a league season in the history of the Bundesliga.

The 41-year-old has got Leverkusen playing electric football in just over a year in charge that has put him on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

It had been reported by TalkSport that he had a release clause in his deal at the BayArena that would allow him to head to one of his former clubs.

However, these claims have since been denied by Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro, who told the outlet that this is not the case.

When asked about speculation linking Alonso with a move away, he said: ““No but you don’t need a clause. We have a very, very good relationship with Xabi and he knows that we are a serious club.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to force someone to stay if he doesn’t want to stay. We want him to feel so happy and so good with us that he really only wants to stay and this is our objective.

“No nothing on paper but sometimes agreements that are not on paper are agreements as well and we know that if he needs to do a move in the future we’ll be able to talk with each other.

“I hope we will not need to do this because he will stay and be happy in Leverkusen.”

Is Xabi Alonso likely to leave Bayer Leverkusen in the near future?

As it stands, Xabi Alonso is under contract with Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2026 and the club appears desperate to retain his services.

Similarly Jurgen Klopp is under contract at Liverpool until 2026 meaning he is unlikely to leave in the near future, unless the board opted to terminate his deal.

Bayern Munich also have a fairly new coach in Thomas Tuchel who is hoping to lift his second Champions League trophy in management.

Alonso’s most likely destination should he opt to leave Leverkusen appears to be Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are expected to allow Carlo Ancelotti to leave at the end of his contract next summer as he prepares to lead Brazil into the 2024 Copa America.

