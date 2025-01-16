Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Reports suggest Arsenal are set to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window after Liverpool missed out on the midfielder.

After dominating the column inches during the summer, Martin Zubimendi is again getting talked about plenty by Liverpool supporters.

The midfielder was the top target during Arne Slot's maiden transfer window. But it is well-documented that the Reds could not get the deal over the line. Despite being willing to pay Zubimendi's £51 million release clause in his Real Sociedad contract, he opted against an exit. The Spain international could not be prised from his boyhood club.

Still, Zubimendi's name has continued to come up in conversation throughout the season despite Ryan Gravenberch's scintillating form to give Liverpool a four-point lead at the summit of the Premier League table. Gravenberch has excelled operating in the number-six position, but there is no other player of his ilk in the Reds’ squad. Wataru Endo has primarily been utilised to see out games and is a destroyer rather than a ball-playing option, while Alexis Mac Allister playing in a slightly more advanced role.

There would have been some Kopites hoping that Liverpool revived their interest in Zubimendi in the January transfer window to strengthen their position of strength. Certainly, plenty were taken aback when the Daily Mail suggested that Arsenal are expected to sign the Euro 2024 winner at the end of the season. Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta came through the ranks at Sociedad and managed to coax Mikel Morino from the Basque club last summer. Captain Martin Odegaard also had a spell in San Sebastian.

However, Spanish newspaper AS reported that Zubimendi won't decide on his future until the 2024-25 campaign is over. And Basque-based newspaper Noticias de Gipuzkoa has suggested similar and claimed that 'the reality is that there is not much new news'. Along with Liverpool, it is reported that the 25-year-old has turned down Spanish giants Barcelona and German powerhouses Bayern Munich during his career.

In addition, the report suggests that the Premier League's 'greatest danger' is Real Madrid especially if Xabi Alonso - Zubimendi's former Sociedad academy coach - leaves Bayer Leverkusen to take the Santiago Bernabeau helm. However, it is claimed that it may be difficult for Imanol Alguacil's to keep Zubimendi for another year. He is out of contract in June 2027.

Speaking on Liverpool’s interest last summer, Zubimendi told El Diario Vasco last month: “I went on vacation, and it caught me by surprise. It wasn’t something I had planned. I reacted when the situation arose. It was an uncomfortable time for me but I weighed the pros and cons and concluded that the best option was to stay.

“I don’t believe in ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunities. If you’re good and want to achieve something, it will come to you. There’s no need to rush. I looked at my personal progression, who I am, and the club’s project. I stayed because I knew this season would be important for me in the team, and I still had steps to take. It wasn’t that hard of a decision. There were many reasons for my decision, but I was selfish and thought about what was best for me – and that was staying.”