Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has spoken out on the future of Xabi Alonso and confirmed the agreement within his current contract which could see him join Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's decision to step down at the end of the season is certainly a shocking one and it now gives the club plenty of time to source the right candidate to take over in the summer. Alonso has emerged as the early frontrunner and he is currently thriving with the German club in what has been a hugely impressive season so far.

There were many reports from late-2023 stipulating that Alonso had a 'special agreement' with Leverkusen which claimed that he was free to leave to join one of three clubs: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Liverpool. It was confirmed by Fabrizio Romano as being a 'gentleman's agreement' and it could pave the way for Alonso to take over the reigns at Anfield. Carro has since spoken about the story.

"No, you don't need a clause; we have a very, very good relationship with Xabi and he knows that we are a serious club." He told CBS Sports Journalist Ben Jacobs. "At the end of the day, we are not going to force someone to stay if they don't want to stay. We want him to feel so good and so happy with us that he really only wants to stay. This is our objective."

He was then asked if there was anything official as per a clause which lets him leave, to which he replied, "No, nothing on paper but sometimes agreements that are not on paper are agreements as well and we know that if he needs to do a move in the future we'll be able to talk with each other and I hope that we will not need to do this because he will stay and be happy at Leverkusen."