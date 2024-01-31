'100% committed' - Virgil van Dijk clarifies Liverpool exit comments in future U-turn

Virgil van Dijk has given Liverpool fans a boost after explaining that his most recent comments on his potential future away from the club were 'taken out of context'.

Following Jurgen Klopp's shock mid-season announcement, the future of star players have come into question as there is currently no news of what the next era will look like, as it stands. Key figures such as Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract in 2025, meaning that this summer will be an important moment for the club as they seek to find a solution to both this as well as find the right man to lead them in life after Klopp.

Previously, Van Dijk had said, 'There are so many things that will change. I'm very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation.' This sparked a frenzy in the footballing world as many perceived this as the Dutchman stating that he may not be at Liverpool following Klopp's departure. The current manager laughed off such claims, as he spoke ahead of their clash with Chelsea at Anfield. “Give the boys a break. Nobody has to worry. You can’t wait with these type of questions. Virg didn’t go out and say ‘by the way I want to say’. It’s always about the questions."

The defender has captained the side brilliantly this season and has rediscovered a level of form that we haven't seen for the past few years. Dominating in the air and on the ground, he has helped provide the foundations for Liverpool's successes so far this season as they remain in all four competitions - and he has since come out in defence of his own comments, claiming they were very much taken out of context.

"Let’s make it clear. I am 100% committed to the club, I love the fans. It is fully taken out if context. It’s not about me, it’s about us. Five days ago we weren’t even talking about my contract, so it’s a bit silly!”, He told MenInBlazers.