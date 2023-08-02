Bayern Munich and Liverpool both share same problem ahead of pre-season clash

Both Bayern Munich and Liverpool possess the same issue ahead of the new season.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are set to face off in a pre-season clash which stands as Jurgen Klopp’s side biggest test to date this summer, but both sides head into the game lacking in one position.

The summer transfer window has been extremely busy so far for Liverpool; signing both Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister early looks like strong business already but allowing most of their midfield to depart - including both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson - has left them searching for an out-and-out defensive midfielder.

There’s no way a side can be successful without a strong player in that position. Fabinho was exactly that for Liverpool over the last five years and now them, and Bayern, are currently scrambling to sign someone who can fit the bill.

Speaking ahead of the pre-season clash, Tuchel commented on his side’s current issue: “We don’t have a holding six midfielder who thinks defensively and is more concerned about protection. It’s my observation that we don’t have that type of player.”

The Reds are currently chasing Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, and hoping the Championship club will cower in their £50m valuation of the young midfielder. It remains to be seen if they will, but he remains a key target as of right now. But you wonder how long it will be before they have to move onto other targets.

For Tuchel, they boast quality with the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Ryan Gravenberch and Leon Goretzka in midfield - but all three have been linked with a move away and, despite previously playing in the defensive midfield role, Tuchel clearly doesn’t consider them to be what he wants in that position going forward.

Funnily enough, Liverpool had been linked with both Gravenberch and Kimmich this summer as a midfield solution, but neither move ever looked close to transpiring.

Unfortunately for both sides, the transfer market is simply not fruitful for a player in that position right now. Whilst Lavia is a strong young player who can play in that role for Liverpool, he has a lack of experience and Southampton are currently playing hardball over a potential deal.

In terms of the fixture, Bayern lost out to Manchester City recently, but edged out Kawasaki over the weekend whilst Liverpool have scored four in each of their three games so far, winning two and drawing one.