Liverpool set to let club legend leave as Everton line up unlikely swap deal | Getty Images

Bayern Munich have changed tact and moved away from Luis Diaz leaving Liverpool with one decision to make.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The same clubs seem to be chasing the same players with Liverpool finding themselves having to fend off interest for some of their own that they don’t particularly want to sell.

Ibrahima Konate is on Real Madrid’s radar but the France international looks intent on seeing out his contract, echoing the strategy of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other individual who Arne Slot will be hoping returns for pre-season training is Luis Diaz, someone who is attracting interest from a couple of European heavyweights.

Liverpool get Luis Diaz exit boost

Liverpool have rejected an approach from Bayern Munich stating that Diaz is categorically not for sale with the 28-year old wanting a new contract to extend his stay at Anfield. With two years left on his current deal, there is no rush, unless the player starts to cause problems that is.

A report in The Athletic gives Liverpool encouragement that they have won round one in the Diaz saga with a new target named: “Christopher Nkunku is again a target for Bayern Munich. The German champions first expressed an interest in Chelsea’s French forward in 2024, but have failed to land a succession of targets this summer — including Florian Wirtz and Nico Williams — and are keen once again on bringing Nkunku back to Germany, where he was previously so successful with RB Leipzig. Chelsea will insist on a permanent deal for the 27-year-old, though.”

This leaves just Barcelona as serious contenders for Diaz’s signature, however, their financial issues and inability to register players would make any potential offer difficult, even if Liverpool accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the cause of Diaz’s frustration at Liverpool?

https://www.liverpoolworld.uk/sport/football/liverpool/luis-diaz-liverpool-transfer-rodrygo-5207412

Writing for Sky Sports, Sacha Tovolieri explained the one sticking point in Diaz’s situation and what Liverpool can do to put it to bed:

“As we all know, Luis Díaz is an integral part of Arne Slot's plans. A key player in last season's Premier League title, the Colombian international is considered a key element in the Dutch coach's mind.

“The only problem: the Colombian magician believes he isn't being paid his fair value. While he receives a salary significantly lower than Mohamed Salah's, the Egyptian legend's recent contract extension has sparked a desire for a raise in the player's camp.

“Believing he's performing just as well as Salah this season, Luis Díaz has therefore opened the door to a move to a club capable of offering him the salary he believes he deserves...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diaz is on a reported £144,000 per week and it is fair to say that, if he was sold, could expect to earn a lot more than that. At £200,000 per week, Diaz would have a substantial pay rise and still cost less than if Liverpool had to replace him.

In a summer of change, there is only one decision that should be taken and that’s to get Diaz tied down to a longer-term deal on the sort of wages that his status in the squad deserves.