Liverpool need to make room in the transfer budget this summer but one player that shouldn’t be sold is Luis Diaz.

As one of the best clubs in Europe, there will always be others who circle around Liverpool looking to persuade players to leave Anfield.

The most intense speculation surrounds the future of Bayern Munich-linked Luis Diaz who the Reds have told, categorically, to give up their pursuit of with the Colombian not for sale.

It is easy to see why Arne Slot doesn't want to let the 28-year old go given that he had a goal contribution every two games last season and has been injured just once since signing from Porto.

Should Liverpool cash in on Luis Diaz?

Diaz is reported to want a new contract, even if his head might be turned by Barcelona's interest, and with two years left on his current deal it makes sense to dig a bit deeper into the coffers to persuade the versatile forward to stay.

Liverpool have Cody Gakpo waiting in the wings, however, a possible alternative to Diaz proves why giving him a pay rise makes more sense than cashing in and starting again.

The first reason is an obvious one, Diaz is settled and wants to play for Liverpool, he also has the work rate and mentality to play for Slot. The feeling is mutual with the manager picking Diaz 50 times last season.

There are no guarantees that whoever is bought to replace the Reds' No.7 would either settle or produce the same sort of numbers. Amount of money spent does not always equate to success in the transfer market. Selling Diaz increases risk immediately.

Then there is cost, Liverpool could end up out of pocket by having to replace Diaz with the best player available on the market the perfect example.

How much would it cost to replace Diaz?

Real Madrid's Rodrygo has found his regular starting place made redundant due to a formation shift to accommodate Kylian Mbappe and has been on a watching brief during the Club World Cup. English clubs have been alerted and it looks like the Brazilian is on the move this summer.

Speaking specifically about Arsenal being linked with Rodrygo, Sam Tighe on Sky Sports' Transfer Talk podcast reckons that the 24-year old is as good as there is on the market: "Probably the smarter deal here is Rodrygo," Tighe said when asked about Eberechi Eze also attracting admiring glances.

“That is not just because he is a Champions League winning winger for Real Madrid, which is quite the prestigious title. But he's also, again, age comes into it. He's three years younger (than Eze).

“It's a better longer-term investment. He's clearly excellent. He's probably overlooked, has been overlooked for years because all the players around him are much shinier, much more famous.

“He's the kind of player that would move for 60 or 70 million. And people go, wow, he's even better than I thought. It's because you're all staring at him, Mbappé the whole time.

“Yeah, that is that that's the sort of player that he is. So Rodrygo would be the better investment with my director of football hat on. But, of course, Eze, not a bad fallback at all with five plus Premier League years under his belt and a very known quantity.”

A fee of £60m or £70m would be less than what Liverpool demand for Diaz having knocked back £72m already from clubs in Saudi Arabia, however, Rodrygo is currently on a reported £50,000 per week more in terms of basic salary.

For perspective, Liverpool could give Diaz a 33% increase in his £140,000 salary (per the Liverpool Echo) and still not be paying as much as they would for someone like Rodrygo, and that's if he didn't want a pay rise to sign. Add agent fees and signing on fees and it soon adds up.

There are few players better than Diaz for Slot and for Liverpool in the position that he plays, which is why clubs with deep pockets have been told that he isn't up for sale. A decision that is every bit as important as the record signing of Florian Wirtz.