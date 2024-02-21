Bayern Munich send warning to Liverpool as they make Thomas Tuchel decision

Thomas Tuchel's job could be made available in the coming weeks with an ex-Man United boss set to take over

Bayern Munich have reportedly decided to part ways with manager Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season.

The former Chelsea manager joined the club in March 2023 following Julian Nagelsmann's exit and he got off to the perfect start as Bayern won their 12th straight Bundesliga title. However, this campaign has been underwhelming as they sit eight points off Xabi Alonso's excellent Bayer Leverkusen side and they are currently a goal down in their Champions League knockout tie with Lazio which has raised the pressure upon his head.

Reports had been circulating around Tuchel potentially exiting the club across the past few weeks and now it has been confirmed by the club, with the manager releasing a small statement, “We have agreed that we will end our collaboration after the end of this season. Until then, my coaching staff and I will of course continue to do everything we can to ensure maximum success for FC Bayern”.

LiverpoolWorld covered the emerging news which began to gather pace yesterday, as Sky Germany's Florian Plettenburg spoke of Bayern's plans to move on from Tuchel with a few strong candidates - and this is where Liverpool come in. Alonso, who is currently running rings around Bayern, is being eyed as their 'Plan A' for the summer and it seems they will fight it out for Alonso at the end of the season. Of course, there is a very real possibility that he stays and continues his journey with a strong and exciting young team in the Champions League next season, but there will certainly be offers on the table.

Bayern are one of three clubs that Leverkusen have agreed to allow him to leave for in the summer; Liverpool and Real Madrid are the other two and a 'gentleman's agreement' is said to be in place in terms of leaving his contract. Although, the clubs in question would have to agree financial compensation for Leverkusen in order to acquire the former midfielder.