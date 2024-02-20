Liverpool get managerial boost as Bayern Munich reports emerge

Liverpool may have just received a huge boost when finding the successor for Jurgen Klopp, according to the latest reports.

Klopp will step down at the end of the season after eight years and the search is currently ongoing but there have been plenty of links to ex-player Xabi Alonso. His Bayer Leverkusen side have just matched the German record for the longest unbeaten run with 32 games and his side are eight points clear in the league and have progressed to the semi-final of the German Cup and the Last 16 of the Europa League.

Alonso's side's season-best win over Bayern Munich helped them to take full control of the title race while simultaneously piling the pressure on manager Thomas Tuchel - but why could the former Chelsea boss being sacked help Liverpool?

As it stands, there are three candidates for the Munich job: Alonso, Zinedine Zidane and former manager Hansi Flick. Sky Sports News reporter Florian Plettenburg has revealed that Bayern want to keep hold of Tuchel until the summer before making any rash decisions - there's even been reports of former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær being eyed as an interim option if Tuchel's tenure gets even worse.

Lastly, there's Zidane who hasn't managed since leaving Madrid in 2021 after a second spell at the club. The Frenchman has been listed as a 'prominent' target and he is currently available to start immediately. Bayern are reportedly a fan of his experience and believe his presence could help turn the club's fortunes around on the pitch.

