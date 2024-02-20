Liverpool get managerial boost as Bayern Munich reports emerge
Liverpool may have just received a huge boost when finding the successor for Jurgen Klopp, according to the latest reports.
Klopp will step down at the end of the season after eight years and the search is currently ongoing but there have been plenty of links to ex-player Xabi Alonso. His Bayer Leverkusen side have just matched the German record for the longest unbeaten run with 32 games and his side are eight points clear in the league and have progressed to the semi-final of the German Cup and the Last 16 of the Europa League.
Alonso's side's season-best win over Bayern Munich helped them to take full control of the title race while simultaneously piling the pressure on manager Thomas Tuchel - but why could the former Chelsea boss being sacked help Liverpool?
As it stands, there are three candidates for the Munich job: Alonso, Zinedine Zidane and former manager Hansi Flick. Sky Sports News reporter Florian Plettenburg has revealed that Bayern want to keep hold of Tuchel until the summer before making any rash decisions - there's even been reports of former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær being eyed as an interim option if Tuchel's tenure gets even worse.
In terms of Alonso, he has been listed as one of their prime targets; Plettenburg revealed that Alonso is their 'Plan A' for the summer but the club are aware of Liverpool's interest. Flick is also shortlisted and the former Bayern manager enjoyed huge success at the club before as he managed to deliver the Champions League in 2020. He has been out of work since leaving the German national team but Plettenburg has claimed that he is not a strong candidate as he has interest from the Premier League and wants a long-term project.
Lastly, there's Zidane who hasn't managed since leaving Madrid in 2021 after a second spell at the club. The Frenchman has been listed as a 'prominent' target and he is currently available to start immediately. Bayern are reportedly a fan of his experience and believe his presence could help turn the club's fortunes around on the pitch.
It's good news for Liverpool as Bayern seem to be their strongest competition for Alonso in the summer, who is currently the bookies favourite to take over from Klopp. If they decide to sack Tuchel now, then it would give them a free run at Alonso, as he wouldn't leave mid-season. Bayern are an important side to consider as it has been revealed that a gentleman's agreement with Leverkusen stipulates he can join Real Madrid, Liverpool or Bayern if he wishes. However, there's also a chance that he could stay and push forward to embark on a Champions League campaign with his young squad which would mean Liverpool would have to look elsewhere.