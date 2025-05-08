Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Real Madrid are set to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer but they want him to play in the Club World Cup.

Simon Jordan has insisted that Liverpool should try to ‘rinse’ Real Madrid for as much money as they can get to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave early.

Alexander-Arnold has confirmed that he will not be signing a new deal at the Reds and will depart at the end of his contract on 30 June. The Liverpool vice-captain, who has been at the club for 20 years, is set to join Madrid on a free transfer.

Los Blancos are hoping to sign Alexander-Arnold ahead of their participation in the inaugural Club World Cup and have offered around £500,000 to be released from his Anfield contract earlier. The tournament begins on 14 June and the right-back would not be eligible to play for Madrid until after the group stage.

Given that the winner of the Club World Cup will bank £100 million, former Crystal Palace owner Jordan believes that it would be folly for Liverpool to enhance a Champions League rival’s chance of bolstering their coffers markedly. He believes that the Reds should be looking for closer to £5 million from the Spanish giants.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “Good for them - why shouldn't they? Do Liverpool want to be a contributing factor to Real Madrid being crowned in inaugural Club World Cup champions?

“He'd keep you to the contract if there wasn't an alternative. He wouldn't be saying: 'I've finished my last game so I don't need to be paid up to June 30'. Because the circumstances have changed and he's already got himself an outcome and Madrid want this outcome. If you go to this tournament, what do you get if you win it? £100 million and if Liverpool give them a player to help them with that, they've just given Madrid £100 million to make sure Madrid can maintain their dominance in European football so why? They're not a charity.

“Of course, they are (a direct rival). Who are going to be playing in the Champions League next year? It would be commercial sense. So what. Trent Alexander-Arnold has achieved what he wanted to achieve and you can believe the benefits of Trent Alexander going on a free have landed where... in his pay packet.

“Real Madrid do not have the right to have him until June 30, that's the contractual position. We're very what contracts should mean when it comes to the other side of the argument. Liverpool have had to abide by nature the way football is constructed, the Bosman Rule has changed the structure of it all. If you want this player to play in a tournament Liverpool aren't in, it's not Liverpool's job to enhance Madrid's opportunity.

“I would bend them over and make them tie my shoelaces as well as give me an extraordinary amount of money... as much as I could rinse out of them. What's £500,000, that's his wages. You want something I have got, what do I get in return? Some promise you might do something for me in the future? No, what I want is £5 million and see how much you'll play towards that.”