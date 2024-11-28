Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The win over Real Madrid confirmed their status as leaders of both the Premier League and the Champions League.

TalkSPORT’s Simon Jordan agreed that Liverpool are currently the best team in Europe after their win over Real Madrid.

A 2-0 win at Anfield was impressive as last year’s champions were swept aside in an eventful European clash between two club giants. Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo ensured that Arne Slot’s side continued their strong form, which has enabled them to top both the Premier League and Champions League group phase to this point.

Overall, it has been a record-breaking start in charge for Slot as he has managed the best ever start to a managerial reign in the club’s history. Out of 20 games, we’ve seen just the one defeat to Nottingham Forest and one draw with Arsenal and they lead the title race by eight points with Manchester City next up at Anfield this weekend.

Speaking live on TalkSPORT, Jordan admitted Liverpool simply have to be named as Europe’s best on current form as all evidence points to the developing truth. “It’s pretty evident, they are doing brilliantly - they are top of the Champions League.” He said live on air to a fan.

However, his call turned into a hilarious back-and-forth with a Liverpool fan on the line, as he was fronted with the criticism that he hasn’t given the Reds their full credit in recent weeks. “I’m not entirely sure what else you want - what else do you require of me so that you are happy with the praise that I am giving your football club,” He argued back.

“Every time you say something about Liverpool fans you get challenged unless it is exactly what they want to hear. And I’ll tell you what, when we used to play you with Crystal Palace you were the worst losers in the world - the worst, undignified losers,” he continued.

The fan then asked ‘how long ago was that Mr. Jordan?’ which triggered a typical argumentative response. “So the culture has changed has it? You are must better losers now are you? I can just see that from the dignity of this conversation because eight weeks ago I said your team hadn’t played anybody and now you’re going to carry it forward. Rubbish, nonsense - grow up!”