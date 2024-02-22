Liverpool banked another important win in the Premier League on Wednesday to keep them firmly in the running for this season's title. The Reds produced a solid second half comeback against Luton Town, who are fighting to avoid relegation.

Chiedozie Ogbene put the Hatters in front after just 12 minutes, leaving Jurgen Klopp's side with work to do after half-time. With a bulk of starting players out injured, including Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota, concerns were raised over how Liverpool would perform with such a depleted squad. But it took a moment of brilliance from Virgil van Dijk to spark the comeback.

Straight from an Alexis Mac Allister corner, the captain threw his head onto the ball and fired it past Thomas Kaminski to level the score. After that, Liverpool cruised through the gears and Cody Gakpo, Luis Díaz and Harvey Elliott bagged goals of their own to put the match firmly out of reach for the struggling Luton.

Impressed by Van Dijk's presence in the box for Liverpool's first goal, Jamie Carragher had nothing but ultimate praise for the former record £75 million signing. The presenter was on duty for CBS Sports last night, and while the show was off air, Micah Richards uploaded a video to his Instagram story of the panel watching van Dijk's goal and he asked for Carragher's 'analysis'.

"You don’t need to analyse that. Look at the colossus, look at him, look at him! A marvel of modern science, he is. The best centre-back the Premier League has ever seen, by a mile," the Anfield icon said.

Richards then asked for comparison to household centre-back names from the past, including Carragher himself and John Terry.

"I'm not in that conversation," he said. "JT can play alongside him, I'll have that. He'd be next on my list."