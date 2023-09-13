Brazilian boss makes claim about Liverpool and Man City duo after World Cup qualifier snub
The Brazilian manager explained why the Liverpool No1 has not been involved.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brazil interim coach Fernando Diniz has rated Alisson Becker among the World’s top three goalkeepers but admitted there is a dilemma regarding Ederson.
The Manchester City keeper is also in the highly-talented Brazil national squad, with both keepers among the leading names in the Premier League.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Alisson started all but one of their World Cup games in Qatar, with Ederson filling in during the 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the final game of the group stages.
It’s a difficult situation for the interim coach and he hasn’t shied away from the issue as he has left Alisson out of both games during the international break so far for the wins over Bolivia and Peru.
“I don’t know. I don’t have that statement from Tite, because Ederson also played some games. I think it’s always difficult. It was also difficult for Tite,” he explained.
“I think both are among the three best goalkeepers in the world, so it’s always hard for you to make an assessment and decide. Any time, any of them can play.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“But, specifically, including Perri, Bento, Weverton, among others. But those two [Alisson and Ederson], they have been playing at a very high level for a long time.
“Then it’s a matter of feeling the moment for you to decide. Right now, we’re going to start with Ederson, but it’s a dispute that will always be open.”
What was also strange was the decision by former caretaker boss Ramon Menezes who left the Liverpool shot-stopper out of the squad altogether during the mid-season international break in March.
Despite that, he still has 61 caps for his country and is regarded among the very best keepers in world football.
However, his omission from the Lev Yashin 2023 trophy was certainly a startling oversight as he was named Liverpool’s player of the season last year.