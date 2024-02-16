Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has been boosted by the return of African duo Yoane Wissa and Frank Oneyeka ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

Both experienced strong Africa Cup of Nations campaigns, as Oneyeka's side lost out in the final to the Ivory Coast, while Wissa's DR Congo side lost on penalties in the third-place play-off with South Africa.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nevertheless, their return is timely as Brentford have seven losses and just two wins in their last nine games. Last week saw them earn a much-needed win over Wolves away from home and they head into the Liverpool game with key injuries, as confirmed by Frank at his press conference. Currently, they are without five players; Rico Henry (ACL knee) Kevin Schade (groin) Aaron Hickey (hamstring) Bryan Mbeumo (ankle) and midfielder Josh Dasilva (knee).

Frank did confirm that their side had secured the £30m signing of Igor Thiago and claimed that his signing shows Brentford are 'ahead of the curve'. Signing for £30m from Club Brugge, he is said to be a replacement for Ivan Toney, who should leave in the summer. “It is relatively obvious that Ivan will probably be sold this summer,” said Frank last week. “I don’t think there are many strikers in the world who are better than him right now.”