Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is currently on a winless streak that stretches back to October 28, as his start at Ajax has failed to take off.

Henderson, 33, completed a move to the Dutch club after featuring for Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. He managed five assists in 19 games under Steven Gerrard but he became frustrated with the overall experience and he sought a move away in the January window.

Talks of moves to Germany, Italy and even back to England cropped up, but Ajax emerged as an intriguing option and Henderson made his third appearance for the club on Thursday night, as he was part of the side who came from two goals down to snatch a draw against Bodo Glimt in the first leg of their Europa Conference League tie.

Despite two goals coming in added time at the end of 90 minutes, that draw means that Henderson now hasn't won since October in a run of 11 games. Out of those 11, he's drawn six times and lost five as both sides he's featured for have struggled with poor form. Al-Ettifaq are currently eighth in the table and began the season well with five wins in seven games but, since then, it's one win in 12.

For Ajax, they've experienced their worst season for years. Dropping as low as ninth in the table, they've won seven of their last 11 in the league which has helped to push them back into European contention but they trail the leaders PSV by 24 points in total. Henderson wasn't part of the squads that beat Heracles and Waalwijk recently and the last time he won as part of a club side was October 28, when Ettifaq beat Al-Wehda 3-2 in the league.