Brighton have been boosted by the return of Joao Pedro to training ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash at Liverpool.

Pedro has been out of action since February after suffering a hamstring problem during Brighton's 4-1 win against Crystal Palace. The 22-year-old has been unavailable for the last eight games and been a huge miss, with his side losing half of those matches.

Goals have been a major issue for Roberto De Zerbi's side in recent weeks, with just two scored in the last five games across all competitions. Pedro has 19 for the season and could soon be back in action, with The Athletic reporting that he was back in training this week.

It is unclear whether Pedro will be fit in time to face Liverpool but the Brazilian is not expected to start at Anfield, with De Zerbi keen not to overload his forward too quickly. Elsewhere among the Seagulls squad, Kaoru Mitoma (back), Solly March (knee) and Jack Hinshelwood (ankle) are all out for the season.

Midfielder Billy Gilmour will be available come Sunday after serving a three-game ban following his straight red card during the 1-1 draw against Everton last month. Former Liverpool man James Milner has been out since January with a thigh injury, with no clear return date.

Seagulls boss De Zerbi is yet to hold a press conference ahead of Sunday's trip to Anfield but expressed his gratitude towards the 'influential' Jurgen Klopp, who will leave Liverpool in the summer.

“A lot of times I spoke about Jurgen Klopp. I have big respect for him,” he told Sky Sports. “He’s a big man, a big coach, an incredible coach. I’m sad because he leaves the Premier League, Liverpool. But for us, for younger coaches, for my period of young coaches Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola are the most influential coaches.”