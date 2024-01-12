The Bayer Leverkusen attacker is one of the most highly-sought after players in the world.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Bonniface has hailed Florian Wirtz as a 'magician' amid links to Liverpool.

The 20-year-old has been a revelation in the Bundesliga under Xabi Alonso for their all-conquering Leverkusen side this season and recorded eight goals and 12 assists in 23 games - but his quality goes beyond his impressive numbers.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

His teammate Boniface, who is in incredible form himself and is one of the most exciting strikers in the Bundesliga this season, echoed that sentiment, labelling his teammate as a magician and praised his skillset and his quality in a recent interview. “When I was linked to Leverkusen, then I had to watch some of the videos, then I saw him and the way he played - this guy is a magician,” he told the Obi One Podcast.

“We are not surprised what he is doing in the game because in training it’s crazy. When he’s with the ball nobody wants to mark him. He is so good, he is fast, he is strong, and skilful. He has the strength, sometimes you see a number 10 that can use the ball without defending but he can do it all. He can defend, he can attack, it’s skilful. In training I try to play with him a lot just because I want the same energy in the game.”

Wirtz currently has a deal at the German club until 2027 and he is being followed closely by all of the elite clubs in Europe, including Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Liverpool. The most recent update we've had on his future has come from Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro told Bild: "There is always an acceptance limit. But Florian's is not only very, very high financially, but also emotionally - for both sides. We are not thinking of selling him."