Jamie Carragher has claimed that Liverpool have a secret weapon in their fight for the title against Arsenal and Manchester City.

Arsenal's 6-0 win over Sheffield United saw them move two points behind Liverpool thanks to a dominant victory as they made it seven wins in a row in the league. During that time, they've netted 31 goals to ensure their goal difference stands superior to Liverpool (+39) and Man City (+35) in what could invaluable at the end of the season.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, the former Liverpool defender conducted an analysis of the title race in which he broke down how successful his former side had been particularly in the late stages of games. Darwin Nunez's late header was a perfect example of this, with his winner in the 99th minute meaning they've now netted 24 goals after the 76th minute which is nine more than either of their title rivals.

As it stands, Liverpool have netted 38% of their total league goals after the 76th minute, which betters Arsenal and City's figures of 24%. In addition, their 15 points won after the 76th minute is four more than City and six more than Mikel Arteta's side. Their 119 subs made is more than Arsenal (107) and far more than City (74) and they also possess more goals and assists than from subs with 22 than their rivals.

"I think since the five sub rule came in no one has utilised it better than Jurgen Klopp. We highlighted Arsenal earlier on and said 'how can they win the league?' They're the best defensively; Manchester City probably have the best individuals but this is where Liverpool can win the league, from the bench.

"Klopp always uses five subs and when you talk about using the five subs, the interesting thing is [the amount of] subs used. Their figures dwarf City while Arsenal's is a lot closer but it shows the power from the bench certainly in terms of scoring goals. Can you believe that Liverpool have scored more goals from the 76th minute onwards than in the first 45 minutes? So, that shows they have players ready to come on off the bench, they've got quality and credit to Klopp."

