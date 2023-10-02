Liverpool fans are questioning the former Man United defender after his latest comments.

Liverpool fans are questioning Gary Neville following his most recent comments which have seen the Sky Sports pundit seemingly take a u-turn on his stance on the weekend’s controversy.

The hot topic over the weekend was, of course, Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League that saw Jurgen Klopp’s side on the wrong end of two contentious red card decisions, as well as a glaring VAR error for an offside Luis Diaz goal.

Curtis Jones received a straight red card after a challenge on Yves Bissouma, while Diogo Jota was also dismissed for a second yellow card in the second half before a Joel Matip own goal in the 96th minute condemned Liverpool to a late defeat, and the poor refereeing overall has shined a light on inconsistencies of VAR as Diaz’s goal was deemed to be onside as second look.

Following a statement from the PGMOL after the game, which stated that there was a mistake for the Diaz goal and that it should have been given onside, Neville was outspoken on the poor decision post-match claiming the decision during the game was ‘all too quick’ and that ‘something wasn’t right’.

However, there’s seemingly been a change of heart overnight from Neville following Liverpool’s statement in response to the PGMOL’s admission of the error as he called the club’s response as a ‘mistake’.

After a fan replied asking for repercussions, Neville responded with: ‘What would you like mate? It’s a f@@k up! We’ve all done it’ which was met with a highly negative response.

With one fan responding by saying: ‘I’ll never understand you, fully on our side last night and now against us!’

The aftermath of the game has seen backlash for the PGMOL like never before as fans from all over the country of differing allegiances have joined together to condemn the poor refereeing performance.

Klopp was calm and composed in his post-match interview claiming it would be ‘very expensive’ to express his true feelings, referring to the fact he would be heavily fined if he were to call out the performance.