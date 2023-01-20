Klopp spoke on Chelsea’s new signing, who could be in line to make his debut tomorrow.

Jurgen Klopp praised Chelsea’s signing of Mykhailo Mudryk who could make his debut against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, in what is the German’s 1000th game in management.

Klopp reacted to the signing by saying the Ukrainian is a “really good player” before then going onto indirectly address Chelsea’s spending. American owner Todd Boehly has greenlit over £450m’s worth of signings since joining the club last summer - a figure that superseeds Liverpool’s spending in the last five years.

Speaking ahead of the Premier League clash with Chelsea, Klopp gave his thoughts on the Ukrainian winger: “Really good player. Incredible Champions League campaign. Speed, technique, goals, combines a lot. So, having him on one wing and Felix on the other is interesting. Chelsea sorts problems differently to us, so let’s see.”

The German manager eluded to the fact Chelsea have spent big money so far in January, whereas Liverpool are quite the contrast and have solve their problems through utilising their talented squad, as they aren’t afforded the same funds. Especially considering it was revealed yesterday that Chelsea have had a £55m bid turned down for Liverpool target Moises Caicedo.

As far as team news goes, Chelsea manager Graham Potter confirmed that Mudryk has a chance of being involved at Anfield “He hasn’t played so much football recently but has been training well. There’s a chance [he could make his debut]. 90 minutes, no. But probably a role.”

He also gave an update of his side’s current injury list, as the likes of Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, N’golo Kante, Armando Broja, Edouard Mendy, Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling, Denis Zakaria and Joao Felix are all unavailable for the London side.

Liverpool will be able to welcome back forward Darwin Nunez following his short two game lay-off due to a hamstring injury, as Klopp revealed he is in contention to play. There were knocks suffered by Kostas Tsimikas and match-winner Harvey Elliott against Wolves in the week, but both should be available to play.

Missing for Liverpool are Virgil van Dijk (hamstring), Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota (both calf), Luis Diaz (knee) and Arthur Melo (thigh) - all of who are ruled out.