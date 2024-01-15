Chelsea 'linked' with shock moves for Saudi Arabia duo including ex-Liverpool star

Chelsea are looking to bolster their attack after struggling in front of goal once again this season.

Chelsea are reportedly looking into the possibility of signing one of either Karim Benzema or Roberto Firmino during the January transfer window.

The former Liverpool favourite left Anfield in the summer at the end of his contract and joined Al-Ahli in the Saudi Arabia Pro League. However, despite a hat-trick on his debut, he hasn't found the net in 18 games since August and he has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks.

For Chelsea, they have experienced a difficult campaign on the whole under Mauricio Pochettino and they currently sit ninth despite winning their last three in the league. Goals have been an issue and with Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja as their only forward options this season, they could look to bring someone in to fill the void, someone with experience.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, that could come in the form of Firmino. The 32-year-old's experience and technical quality is undoubtable and he still managed 11 goals and four assists in just 25 league appearances in his final season at Liverpool. Chelsea are one club who could afford his sizeable wages and he could be a stop-gap immediate option while they ponder bigger targets for the summer, such as Napoli's Victor Osimhen. Firmino's current deal expires in 2026 but Law has mentioned the possibility of a 'short-term' deal which could mean until the end of the current season.

He has also reported their interest in the former Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema who has been at fellow Saudi club Al-Ittihad since the summer. Last season saw him net 31 goals in all competitions for the Spanish side and he's managed a further 12 this season for the Middle-Eastern club.