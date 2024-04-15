Chelsea scouts watched Liverpool £51m 'target' at Anfield during Europa League defeat

Liverpool transfer news

Chelsea reportedly attended Liverpool’s recent Europa League defeat at Anfield to keep an eye one particular midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were swept aside by the composed Italian outfit who now look odds-on to progress to the semi-finals of the European competition. And they came face-to-face with one of their own targets in midfielder Teun Koopmeiners who has had an impressive season under Gian Piero Gasperini.

In the build-up to the game, we reported how there was interest from both the club and the player in relation to a move and he revealed that he would welcome a move to England in the near-future. While he wasn’t at his destructive best in front of goal at Anfield, he was still a key figure but he could have added to his impressive 13-goal haul this season if he had taken either of the two big chances that came his way against Liverpool.

Going toe-to-toe with Chelsea for a midfielder hasn’t ended well for Liverpool in recent times and it is likely that the London club need the midfielder more for their squad right now. Klopp’s squad possesses the likes of Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai as a starting trio but there’s also the depth of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Ryan Gravenberch, Bobby Clark and Stefan Bajcetic to support the first-choice midfielders.