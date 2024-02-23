Chelsea team news ahead of Liverpool Carabao Cup final as key man could feature
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been providing a team news update ahead of the Carabao Cup final clash with Liverpool on Sunday.
And the London outfit could yet be boosted by the return of Thiago Silva - who has a chance of featuring, it has been confirmed.
Pochettino said: "[Thiago] has a chance. Tomorrow, we will see. Yes [I know who will start as goalkeeper]. I've not yet [told them]. I prefer [to tell them] tomorrow or maybe after tomorrow."
On the chance to win a trophy - his first in England - he added: "Means a lot for us, the coaching staff to arrive in the final and to challenge a team like Liverpool and win our first title here. It's a dream for us, the coaching staff. We have 90 minutes to achieve that and we are going to fight. The team is ready. It's an amazing chance for us."
Meanwhile, Liverpool have many injury concerns. In total, 11 players missed Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Luton Town, which restored Liverpool's four-point lead at the summit of the table. However, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez did not feature.
The key attacking duo have been monitored daily since the 4-1 triumph at Brentford last weekend. Nunez was forced off at half-time while Salah has been suffering from muscle fatigue as he made his first appearance since recovering from a four-week hamstring lay-off. Alisson Becker and Dominik Szoboszlai were also absent.