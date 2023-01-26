Chelsea to ‘rival’ Liverpool for £55m star and ‘not expected’ claim

Jurgen Klopp’s side face a difficult trip to Brighton in the FA cup this weeknd before returning to Premier League action next month against Wolves.

The January transfer window is fast approaching Deadline Day with clubs across the Premier League and beyond having till Monday to conclude any final ins and outs.

Liverpool were fast out of the blocks when they landed Gody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven early in the month but have yet to conclude any other deals. As is always the case, the transfer talk surrounding the division’s biggest clubs looks beyond the current period and into the summer but there is still plenty of activity that could happen before Monday. Here are the Liverpool related transfer news stories making the headlines on Thursday, January 26:

Chelsea ‘ready to rival’ Liverpool for £55m midfielder

Per the Telegraph, Chelsea are prepared to compete with Liverpool to sign Wolves’ star Matheus Nunes when the Blues ‘step up their pursuit of midfielders’ in the summer. It is reported that the 24-year olv will ‘come on the market’ at the end of the season and a transfer battle could ensue.

However, Nunes is thought to be just one of multiple midfield targets at Stamford Bridge with Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandes also wanted while Brighton’s Moises Caicedo remains a key target for the London side in the current window. The same can be said for Liverpool with Jude Bellingham still very much thought to be their main signing target in the summer.

Liverpool were said to be close to signing Nunes before he joined Wolves for £44million. It is reported that the midfielder is expected to cost at least £55million in the summer.

EFL Championship club ‘not interested’ in signing Liverpool prospect

Swansea City are not interested in signing Liverpool right back Calvin Ramsay on loan in the current transfer window, according to Wales Online. The former Aberdeen star, who joined the Reds in the summer, has been linked with multiple clubs across English football’s second tier this month including Blackburn Rovers and Watford.

