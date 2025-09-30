The former striker has discussed Liverpool’s start to the season after the 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Sutton has claimed that Liverpool boss Arne Slot does not yet fully trust Jeremie Frimpong.

The Holland international was signed from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £29.5 million in the summer transfer window. He was recruited to help fill the void of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who turned down a new contract and opted to join Real Madrid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Bradley began the game at right-back against Palace but was substituted at half-time, with midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai moving to defence.

What’s been said

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, Sutton believes that the decision shows that Slot does not have maximum faith in Frimpong. The former Blackburn and Celtic striker also suggested that the decision to bench Andy Robertson for £40 million summer signing Milos Kerkez has upset the balance of Liverpool’s team.

Sutton said: “I'm not sure he is having Frimpong, Arne Slot. Let's get it right, Crystal Palace thoroughly deserved to beat Liverpool. They were really direct in the way that they played, balls in behind and Liverpool just couldn't cope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The reason I say that is in the second half he made substitutions and he put Szoboszlai to right-back and took Bradley off and Frimpong stayed on the bench. He eventually did come on and he was part of that, his poor defending. It may be why he's probably not having him because it was an amazing decision from Frimpong in that moment to actually even have in his mind to start moving forward when his job as a right-back is to essentially defend. He left Nketiah alone and the finish was brilliant but that was down to him.

“When you think Liverpool have changed full-backs from last season and even Kerkez off the left-hand side, I do feel they're a work in progress. They don’t have that same balance and maybe they were never going to have that same balance from the left because of Andy Robertson's quality and in the past few years he's played for Liverpool, he has been phenomenal. Kerkez is nowhere near peak Robertson level and that's a bit of an issue.

“Konate has had a dreadful start to the season and is all over the shop. they've got issues at right-back, left-back's not quite found his form and they have got Van Dijk and one covering centre-half that is Joe Gomez. That is a real issue and being fair, most Liverpool fans would hold their hands up and say they haven't started the season brilliantly in terms of performances.

“They've had games where they've got a lot of late goals and we'd all say it's a great thing where you’re not playing well but finding a way to win games. But I can never remember a Liverpool team in recent years getting a pummeling in the first half as they did at Selhurst Park. If it wasn't for Alisson, it could have been four or five and it's not an exaggeration. It was pretty basic football and Liverpool couldn't cope.”