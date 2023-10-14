Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool entered the international break sitting strong in fourth place in the Premier League table, just three points adrift of leaders Tottenham Hotspur and their rivals Arsenal in second.

The Reds’ summer transfer window saw the loss of several senior players but they were able to bring in four new midfielders to restructure the engine room. The glaring concern over Saudi Arabia’s interest in Mohamed Salah continues to linger though, and Jurgen Klopp may need to scour for a replacement soon.

January is fast approaching and if Salah is due to depart in the near future, Liverpool need to consider their options, but there aren’t many players who can step straight into the Egyptian’s role and deliver similar performances.

According to Football Insider, Bayern Munich are opening talks to tie down Leroy Sané amid ‘fears of strong interest’ from the Reds.

The winger was a force to be reckoned with at Manchester City and he has continued his exceptional form since moving to Germany. Sané contributed 14 goals and 10 assists across all competitions last season and has already tallied seven goals in 11 appearances this term. He is predominantly a right-winger but can operate on the left as well as in the attacking midfield role.

If the Reds are set to lose Salah, they need to bring in someone who can score and assist in a similar manner. Sané’s numbers are certainly impressive, as is his versatility, which is also similar to Salah’s. Klopp is said to be a ‘huge admirer’ of the 27-year-old and Bayern are desperate to agree new terms with their star player.

