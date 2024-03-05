Club 'compiling list' of replacements for £50m centre-back amid Liverpool interest

While Liverpool's main focus is on their Premier League title charge and winning as many trophies as possible in Jurgen Klopp's final season, one eye is on the summer and what the transfer window can bring.

While the Reds are on the market for a new manager, there are a number of player transfers expected to get over the line as well. After the summer of 2023 focused solely on restructuring the midfield, the club has been scouting potential new defensive and attacking options for the upcoming season.

Signing a new defender will likely be one of the priorities for Liverpool this summer, following the amount of injuries sustained in recent months. Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have returned from their respective problems but the former was out for a large chunk of the season, while Trent Alexander-Arnold also remains sidelined.

Joël Matip may well have played his final game in red as his ACL injury will keep him out for the season. In recent weeks, Liverpool have been linked with both full-backs and centre-backs as they look to pad out their options in defence and they may have been handed a boost in their pursuit of one of their targets.

The Reds are one of the many admirers of Marc Guéhi and according to The Telegraph, Crystal Palace have all but resigned themselves to losing him at the end of the season. The report claims that the Eagles are 'compiling a list of centre-back targets for the summer transfer window', hinting that they are preparing to part ways with a key figure like Guéhi.

The 23-year-old is approaching the final two years of his contract at Selhurst Park, so Palace may be looking to cash in while they can get a significant fee for him. After signing in 2021 for £18 million, the centre-back is now said to be worth in excess of £50 million, which is a figure Liverpool will need to meet if they are serious about bringing him to Anfield.

Manchester United are also on Guéhi's trail as they also look to prioritise new defensive recruits this summer. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have registered their interest in the past as well.