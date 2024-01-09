Club owner confirms Liverpool deal is 'almost done'

Fabio Carvalho has been given a second chance at putting his name on the radar this season as his pending move to Hull City is now just waiting on the grand reveal.

The 21-year-old has been linked to a new loan club since he was recalled from his unsuccessful stint with RB Leipzig. Carvalho was not receiving the minutes he or Liverpool would have liked, so he is now set to ply his trade in the Championship with the Tigers.

Recent reports said he was close to joining Hull for the remainder of the season and now club owner Acun Ilıcalı has confirmed the deal is done and they are waiting to make the official announcement. Speaking to Sky Sports, he said they have 'agreed all terms' with Carvalho and Hull are 'very happy' that the versatile attacker will be joining their ranks this window.

"It’s almost done. The announcement has to be done, that’s all. The club will do it," Ilıcalı said. "So many clubs wanted him and he chose us. It’s because of the way we are playing the game. Liam Rosenior has a big effect on that, playing nice football.

"He wants to go to a place where he will enjoy football. Hull is the best place for him to improve his talents. We are a fantastic club with fantastic players and a fantastic coach. Everything is so good here."

Since joining Liverpool from Fulham in 2022, Carvalho has shown flashes of brilliance but hasn't been able to secure a regular position in Jurgen Klopp's team. The Portugal youth international has made 21 senior appearances for Liverpool and has contributed three goals in that time, but his path to the top hasn't been a smooth journey.

