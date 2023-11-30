Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are starting to consider their options in attack as they prepare for a potential future without Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian's contract is due to run out in 2025, so the Reds will need to cash in next year to avoid losing him for free, if he opts not to stay at Anfield.

During the summer, Salah was subject to heavy interest from Saudi Arabia and they remain fiercely interested in bringing him over as soon as possible. Even in the final months of his contract, Liverpool can still expect to command quite a handsome fee for Salah, who has already contributed 10 goals and five assists in the Premier League so far.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The burning question though, is who could fill the winger's boots? A recent report from Italy has claimed that one of Liverpool's summer targets could finally be headed for a move. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Rousing the Kop), Juventus are 'bracing for offers' for Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool were interested in making a move for Chiesa during the summer but Newcastle United and Bayern Munich were also keeping tabs on the 26-year-old. His contract, like Salah, is due to expire in 2025 but summer reports claimed he wanted to consider options from other clubs as he no longer felt 'at the centre of the project' with Juventus.

Chiesa is a versatile player who plays primarily on the left wing but can also operate centrally and on the right. He has been lauded as a 'world-class' player and has four goals and two assists to his name so far this season.