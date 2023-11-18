Club 'would now accept' £30m for major Liverpool target who thinks Reds are 'exceptional'
Liverpool are looking to bring another midfielder to Anfield in the new year.
Liverpool have been handed a boost in their pursuit of a new defensive midfielder in January. Major target André Trindade has been on their radar for some time now and they could finally be in a position to get their man.
The Reds have been keen on signing André since the summer, when their midfield restructure was Jurgen Klopp's top priority. However, Fluminense made it abundantly clear to all clubs interested in the 22-year-old that they would not be entertaining any sort of offer until the new year.
The Brazilian outfit needed all hands on deck for their run in the Copa Libertadores, the most sought-after trophy in South American club football. Earlier this month, Fluminense beat six-time champions Boca Juniors after extra time to lift the trophy for the first time.
Sure enough, André played the full 120 minutes of the final, rounding off the campaign after featuring in every match. Now, Fluminense are living up to their word.
According to Football Insider, the Brazilian club 'would now accept an offer of £30 million' for André once the January transfer window opens. This will surely be a huge boost for Liverpool, who have identified the midfielder as one of their key targets for the new year, as he 'ticks a lot of boxes' for them. They also had multiple bids for him rejected in the summer.
The Reds aren't alone in their pursuit though — Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham are also said to be interested in bringing him to the Premier League. However, André was recently quizzed about Liverpool and Klopp, and he had a lot of praise for them.
"I follow outside games a bit and I know that their [Liverpool's] work is exceptional. Without a doubt, he [Klopp] is a great coach, very intelligent and successful," he said in an interview with AS.