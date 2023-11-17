Leroy Sane was one of the top performing Premier League wingers for a number of years and could he make a return to the top-flight.

At the peak of his powers, Leroy Sane was considered to be one of the top wingers in the Premier League for Manchester City and his heroics in the 2017-18 season earned him the award for the PFA Young Player of the Season.

The German winger has since gone on to star for Bayern Munich, where he has added further silverware to his CV, but his career in the Premier League may not be over just yet and a sensational return to the division could be on the cards, according to reports.

German outlet Bild claim that Sane is a target for Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and former club Man City, with both teams having aspirations of winning the title this season.

Sane enjoyed four successful years at the Etihad from 2016 to 2020 and was notably part of Pep Guardiola’s centurions team in 2017-18 when he scored 10 goals and provided 15 league assists. Overall, the 27-year-old lifted two league titles, one FA Cup and three League Cups at City and was often a first choice starter in a highly competitive team.

However, his final season at the club was largely spent on the sidelines as he sustained an ACL injury just one game into the 2019-20 campaign. This proved to be a crucial blow to City who conceded the title to a dominant Liverpool team that season.

Sane refused to sign a new deal at the Etihad after that season and completed a move to join German giants Bayern Munich as they searched for a long-term replacement to Arjen Robben and Frank Ribery.

The attacker has proven an instant hit at Bayern Munich and has guided the club to three league titles - scoring 29 goals and providing 29 assists. He is arguably enjoying his best season to date alongside Harry Kane and has already registered eight goals and six assists from 11 games this term.

However, Bild claims that Bayern may look to sell the player in the summer if they receive and adequate bid. Sane’s existing deal takes him until the summer of 2025 and he could prove to be a key replacement for Mohamed Salah, if he was to make the move to Saudi Arabia.