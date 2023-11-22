Liverpool star hailed as 'one of the best' in world football by Uruguay legend

The Liverpool striker has been in brilliant form for club and country and proved it once again last night.

Liverpool's Darwin Nunez was praised by his national teammate Luis Suarez following another brace for Uruguay last night.

Nunez, 24, netted a double against Bolivia as his side continued their strong vein of form that already saw them defeat the reigning World Cup champions Argentina.

Two wins from two and three goals in two games made this international break a roaring success for the Liverpool star, who has come to life this season after a difficult first season in England last year.

While Nunez was praised by the Uruguayan media for his performance, he earned high praise from one of the best forwards of a generation; Suarez went on to hail the Liverpool forward as 'one of the best' in the world following the win.

"I have one of the best No 9s in the world ahead of me,' he said. 'We have to support him and enjoy him. Today I am in another role [than before] and I am happy to be here helping the group."

Suarez, even at 36, was reintroduced to the squad for this international break after an impressive spell in Brazil in Gremio and his appearance off the bench was his 137th international cap - the second most for the nation. It was one former Liverpool striker praising another and Nunez is certainly living up to the hype after producing 20 goal contributions in 23 games for club and country so far this campaign. And he was also complimented by none other than Lionel Messi following his performance during the win over Argentina.

His time under Marcelo Bielsa has been so vital in helping him discover that confidence in his own ability, and taking on a more important role for his country has no doubt helped to elevate his form for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp.

Coming off in the 73rd minute, Nunez will be fully focused on starting against Manchester City this week in the early kick-off on Saturday - a huge game between two of the league's best.