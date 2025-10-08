Ibrahima Konate and Conor Coady, inset. Pictures: Getty Images/ Canva | Getty Images/ Canva

Ibrahima Konate’s performances so far this season have come under scrutiny for Liverpool.

Conor Coady has given his theory behind Ibrahima Konate’s struggles for Liverpool this season.

The centre-back’s performances have come under scrutiny during the Reds’ stuttering start to their Premier League title defence. Liverpool have conceded nine goals in their opening seven top-flight games and lost their past three matches - most recently a 2-1 defeat by Chelsea.

Konate has started every league and Champions League game alongside Virgil van Dijk. But the Frenchman’s levels have caused debate to rage among Kopites.

What’s been said

Former England international Coady revealed that he pays close attention to players who operate in his position. And the Liverpool academy graduate believes that Konate is suffering due to the attacking nature of right-backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong alongside him. Although Trent Alexander-Arnold’s defensive duties got criticism, Coady reckons that the former vice-captain was never too far out of position.

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, Coady said: “I look from a centre-back's point of view and Konate is getting a bit of stick at the start of the season, let's be honest. But you've got to remember he has got to play a different way now. What I mean by that is that he's having to defend in the channel now because Frimpong or Conor Bradley are out of position or Szoboszlai is out of midfield. Team exploited that channel and Konate has got to go out and defend and I'm telling you now, from a centre-back's point of view, you do not want to go out there and defend as a right-back. It's hard, there's a reason you're not out there, you're not quick enough.

“Trent would go into midfield but I always thought he was there. He got a lot of stick for his defending but now there's no full-back in position and whenever the ball is on transition, the space is vacated so Konate is having to defend in the channel with a massive space. I'm telling you now, no centre-back wants to defend there and there's a reason you play centre-back and not right-back.”

Salah subdued

Mo Salah’s form has also been a hot topic of conversation. After winning the Premier League Golden Boot last season when firing 29 goals, the winger has managed to net only twice in seven top-flight games this term. Coady reckons Salah is suffering from the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid and has not yet built rapports with either Bradley or Frimpong.

The current Wrexham and ex-Everton defender added: “The biggest issue, for me, is at full-back. They have been so used to... Trent Alexander-Arnold got a lot of stick last season for his defending but the way he supported Salah, at full-back, they look really open. Liverpool look like a team who haven't been together for a long time.

“Conor Bradley loves to underlap an awful lot and comes inside when Mo Salah has the ball, Frimpong goes around him an awful lot. Trent just supported him from behind. Very rarely did you see him go in behind.

“What you're seeing from Salah, and this is my opinion, is playing with players who he doesn't know where they're going to be. Why isn't Frimpong behind me where Trent was for so many years where I can lay him a pass and he'll whip it into the box?

“We'll look at it and say Liverpool are miles off it but everyone goes through it when there have been loads of changes. We just expect so much from them. Even the best players in the world can find it tough. We expect so much from Salah because he's been so good for so long but he's played with the same players for so many years. I just think you're seeing a situation where there have been so many players trying to bed in and even the best players find it tough. “