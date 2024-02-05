Following a quiet January transfer window, Liverpool are weighing up their options ahead of what could be a very busy summer. Not only will the club need to bring in a replacement for Jurgen Klopp, they could be preparing to part ways with Mohamed Salah as well.

The Egyptian was a hot topic on the rumour mill last summer, with Saudi Arabia offering huge money in attempt to persuade the Reds to part ways with their star forward. Al-Ittihad tabled an eye-watering £150 million for the 31-year-old but they were snubbed of their dream signing. However, Liverpool are preparing for new offers at the end of this season, and in turn, lining up potential options for his replacement if he does leave.

There is no confirmation on whether Salah will leave this summer but with his contract due to expire in June 2025, the only two options that will benefit Liverpool are either extending his terms or cashing in. Allowing him to run down his contract and leave for free next year is out of the question.

Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported that the Reds have their eye on two stars from Barcelona who could fit the bill if Salah leaves. Liverpool are taking a 'proactive stance' and have reportedly earmarked both Raphinha and Ansu Fati as potential targets.

Raphinha made the £55 million Barcelona transfer from Leeds United in 2022 and contributed 10 goals and 12 assists in his debut season. Now, his place in the squad is 'not guaranteed' and the possibility of Liverpool bringing him in to replace Salah is 'on the table'.

The report claims that the Reds are 'preparing an imminent offer' for Raphinha. The fee in question has not been revealed, and it is unclear whether Barca will agree to their proposal. Fati is Liverpool's other option, who is currently out on loan with Premier League rivals Brighton. His performances with the Seagulls this season will determine whether Liverpool see him as a suitable replacement for Salah.

