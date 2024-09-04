Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The England international is Palace’s biggest asset and was linked with a move away this summer.

Liverpool’s interest in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze was just one of multiple clubs and chairman Steve Parish has hailed his player’s handling of the situation this summer.

The England international has blossomed into an exciting attacking midfielder and is Palace’s talismanic figure after the exit of Michael Olise this summer. Fans were concerned over whether they would lose another key star after Bayern Munich snapped up the winger, but he remained at the club.

Newcastle and Liverpool were also linked with a move for defender Marc Guehi and the London club held firm to ensure their key players remained in Oliver Glasner’s squad. In terms of Eze, Fabrizio Romano confirmed there was interest from Liverpool in late-June. According to Fabrizio Romano at the time, negotiations between Liverpool and Eberechi Eze had yet to advance, with the situation still in its early stages.

He said via Playback: “Nothing is advanced in negotiations at the moment. “The situation is still in early stages, still nothing advanced stages for Liverpool and Eze.” The BBC had reported that a £60m fee was what Palace were holding out for but Parish has now come out and revealed he expected more interest in the ‘outstanding’ player.

"I was really worried from a club point of view of losing Michael and Ebs in the same window,” he told Sky Sports. “We didn't have in Ebs the interest that I thought we would have. I was astounded. Genuinely astounded. I mean, the guy's just an outstanding footballer, an outstanding person. He’s a gift to any football club.

“I don’t think any Crystal Palace supporter would mind that fact that at some point Ebs wants to play at the highest level. He’s playing regularly for England, back in the squad again which we’re so proud about.”

With a stacked midfield, a move for Eze would have made little sense for Liverpool. They already have Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott to play in a role that is considered similar to what the Palace star offers. His overall quality is extremely impressive and he proved it over the weekend with a brilliant effort against Chelsea.