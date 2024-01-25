Cup final and win over Fulham shines light on the truth behind Liverpool's success - with incredible 191 stat
The Liverpool success story is continuing to write itself this season, but there has been a reason behind their form.
Liverpool's cup tie victory over Fulham has secured them a final berth against Chelsea at the end of February but it has meant they remain contenders in all four competitions once again.
Jurgen Klopp's 'Liverpool 2.0' has taken shape faster than anyone expected and there has to be huge credit given to the manager, his staff and the players for their performances, consistency and mental fortitude to have lost just twice this season and to be in the mix for four trophies.
A brilliant summer transfer window has meant their depth has been instantly upgraded. Fans no longer fear the drop-off in quality or the injury-prone figures of years gone by and the team is all the more better for it. Timing has also been key for youth, as the likes of Connor Bradley and Jarell Quansah both came off League One experience last season and were ready to step up and they have helped hugely with injuries to key players in their positions.
As I have already eluded to, the secret to Liverpool's success has been rotation. For context, Liverpool have made 191 changes to their starting line-ups across all competitions this season according to Opta - that's 56 more than any other Premier League side. Now, that tells us two things.
One, that their squad depth has been upgraded massively and that there are players of good quality ready to step in whenever a key starter is unavailable. Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out, in comes Connor Bradley. Joel Matip is out for an extended period, in comes Jarell Quansah. No Dominik Szoboszlai? No problem, here's the highly-rated Ryan Gravenberch to sub in. It's a far cry from relying on the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and others who, in fairness, had their moments, but couldn't be relied on due to niggling injuries which left Liverpool struggling at important moments.
And the second reason is that Liverpool have had to contend with a number of injuries this season. Losing Andy Robertson to a dislocated shoulder has seen him miss 22 games, Matip has missed 31 games, Kostas Tsimikas has missed seven in Robertson's absence, Thiago hasn't featured since April and Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah are out for a month or more with international commitments.
Klopp has turned around this squad from the doom and gloom of over a year ago, when they sat 10th place and certain factions of the club's fanbase were leaning towards a change in the manager's seat. Now, they look set to challenge in both the present and the future as their squad is full of young and hungry figures coupled with a strong spine which is still going strong under Klopp, and a depth that is giving them the foundation to go and be successful across the next few years, starting with this season.