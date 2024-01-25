Liverpool's cup tie victory over Fulham has secured them a final berth against Chelsea at the end of February but it has meant they remain contenders in all four competitions once again.

Jurgen Klopp's 'Liverpool 2.0' has taken shape faster than anyone expected and there has to be huge credit given to the manager, his staff and the players for their performances, consistency and mental fortitude to have lost just twice this season and to be in the mix for four trophies.

A brilliant summer transfer window has meant their depth has been instantly upgraded. Fans no longer fear the drop-off in quality or the injury-prone figures of years gone by and the team is all the more better for it. Timing has also been key for youth, as the likes of Connor Bradley and Jarell Quansah both came off League One experience last season and were ready to step up and they have helped hugely with injuries to key players in their positions.

As I have already eluded to, the secret to Liverpool's success has been rotation. For context, Liverpool have made 191 changes to their starting line-ups across all competitions this season according to Opta - that's 56 more than any other Premier League side. Now, that tells us two things.

One, that their squad depth has been upgraded massively and that there are players of good quality ready to step in whenever a key starter is unavailable. Trent Alexander-Arnold misses out, in comes Connor Bradley. Joel Matip is out for an extended period, in comes Jarell Quansah. No Dominik Szoboszlai? No problem, here's the highly-rated Ryan Gravenberch to sub in. It's a far cry from relying on the likes of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and others who, in fairness, had their moments, but couldn't be relied on due to niggling injuries which left Liverpool struggling at important moments.

And the second reason is that Liverpool have had to contend with a number of injuries this season. Losing Andy Robertson to a dislocated shoulder has seen him miss 22 games, Matip has missed 31 games, Kostas Tsimikas has missed seven in Robertson's absence, Thiago hasn't featured since April and Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah are out for a month or more with international commitments.

