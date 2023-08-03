Liverpool ended their pre-season tour of Asia with a 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in Singapore and the defeat shined a light on their defensive midfield issue and why Curtis Jones is not the long-term solution in that role.

Following the sales of both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, Jurgen Klopp is left without a natural and experienced defensive midfielder who can anchor his midfield. It’s a position that is fundamental for his system, as without someone who can screen the defence and sense danger and provide security to their defenders, they will end up being killed in transition.

That happened on a regular occasion last season; Fabinho’s form was a huge drop-off from what we’ve come to know over the last five years. It saw Alisson Becker rank joint-fourth with Jose Sa of Wolves and Lukasz Fabianski of West Ham for the most saves in the league with 108 - a keeper at a top club shouldn’t have to be called into action as regular as he was last season. Luckily, he is one of the best in the world, so he was more than up to the task.

To rectify their current situation, the club are targeting Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. The Reds have already had two bids rejected (£37m and £42m) as the Championship club hold out for a fee of £50m. Whilst discussions continue, we’ve had time to analyse the potential deal.

Lavia is only 19 and has had just one full season at the top level. He was brilliant in a very poor Southampton team, but it certainly doesn’t mean he’s qualifed to anchor a midfield in a side that will compete for the Europa League, domestic cups and, most likely, top four qualification.

Klopp’s solution in his last pre-season game against Bayern was to play Jones in that role. Whilst he managed a 100% pass accuracy (39 passes) he struggled to compete in midfield. He managed to win just two of his six ground duels, made one foul and was dribbled past twice.

His late-season form for Liverpool was in a more advanced position, getting into goal scoring areas rather than defending too deep. That’s a role he looks more suited to.