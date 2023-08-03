Liverpool continue their pursuit of Romeo Lavia as they look to replace their departed midfielders.

The story dominating the Liverpool rumour mill right now is whether the Reds will finally agree terms with Southampton over Roméo Lavia. Jurgen Klopp and his side are determined to add the 19-year-old to the ranks as they scramble to fill the vacant No.6 role following the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

Liverpool have now tabled multiple offers to try and convince the Saints into selling Lavia but every report continues to repeat the same information — they want a minimum of £50 million.

However, a recent update from transfer reporter Dean Jones could give Reds fans a glimmer of hope amid this back-and-forth conversation about money. Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast (via The Boot Room), Jones claimed Southampton could well accept less than their firm asking price for Lavia.

“They [Liverpool] have gone back in with an improved offer. My understanding is that Saints want a guarantee of £40m and then add-ons. People will say ‘hang on, that’s not right everything I’m reading says £50m and upwards.’ That’s true too because they have a public stance and a public indication, that is fine, that often happens, they need to get as much money as they can for this player.

“But from conversations I’ve had with people, I think he will go for under £50m still. We all have different sources and different understandings of the situation.”

Southampton have knocked Liverpool’s offers back but the Reds are eager to get a deal over the line. However, Saints manager Russell Martin has said he expects the midfielder to play in their Championship opener against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.